The Hub Makes Our New Years Resolutions Hold More Weight

It's time to kick off the dust from the holidays, and whip ourselves back into shape.

Thankfully, there's a new spot in town with just that in mind.

"The Hub" is a new full gym in High River, equipped with experienced personal trainers to get you started.

"It takes time, I mean gosh, some of the best athletes in the world, best looking people in the world, they've been doing it for 3, 5, 6, 20 years. We have to dedicate ourselves to it, to reach where we want to go."

Owner and manager, Lisa Szabon-Smith, is a former national athlete, and has trained harder than most people in the world ever will, but she says that nobody can make major changes in their health and fitness without a little help.

"My first time ever walking into a weight room, I had no idea what to do. Thankfully I was in a setting where there was people that grabbed me, and said 'We're going to show you what to do. Lead you and guide you and make sure you do it right.'

The Hub Performance Training centre is open to members from 5 A.M. TO 10 P.M daily with a swipe access card.