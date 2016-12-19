The Magic Christmas Bus Gives Santa A Tour Of Okotoks

Santa and his elves took a tour of Okotoks today, his ride a festive and magical bus!

The Magic of Christmas in the Foothills gathered all of their gift donations and loaded up Santa and his helpers to visit 17 families in need in Okotoks on Saturday.

There was festive music booming, and of course Santa wouldn't leave the North Pole without any Christmas Treats to hand to those who happened to be on the streets as he was passing by.

Chief Elf Donna Cameron says she has been doing the bus tour for nearly 15 years and loves the boost it gives her to help out local families!

"It's just something from the heart and you can tell by going into the homes, the reception you get and the kids - how high off the floor they jump and it's great." Cameron says "It gets bigger and better every year!"

Cameron says The Magic of Christmas was actually started in Calgary 23 years ago, and it grows and grows.

"Magic of Christmas was started in Calgary in 1983 by a man named Bob Johnson who's wife had recently passed away, he did this as a tribute for her."

The Magic of Christmas takes in referrals over the holiday season and chooses which families need the most help with how much they can give.

Cameron says the referrals come in from everyone.

"The names are given by teachers, ministers, doctors, lawyers, dentists etc." Cameron adds "Nobody knows who has given the names to the families we help."