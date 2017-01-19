Tigers Swim Club Goes To Great Lengths

In the words of a popular computer animated yellow fish, "Just keep swimming", and that they did.

The High River Tigers Swim Club met at the Rec-Plex on Wednesday for a 2 hour swim-a-thon, and have earned over half of their 10 thousand dollar goal thus far.

Terri Walker, president of the High River Tigers Swim Club, says the combined swimming distance travelled by participants was staggering.

"6058 lengths of the pool were swam by these kids yesterday. 151,450 meters, So to give an idea that would be like swimming from High River to Lethbridge."

Walker says the highest number of laps by one swimmer for the evening was 260.

Having reached just over half of their fundraising goal at $5,500, the group continues to look for support in the community.

The Tigers will be accepting donations through to March.