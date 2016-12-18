Time To Count The Christmas Birds

Bird watchers will be out in full force Tuesday, December 20, for the annual High River Christmas Bird Count.

Event Organizer Greg Wagner says it's a full day for those taking part, but the data they gather is important.

"It provides a great deal of information for bird conservation. Gives us information on bird status, population trends and a lot times just general ecology. It's a very, very important scientific activity."

The day starts around 8 A.M. on the 20th at the Clubhouse at Polo Park.

Wagner says anyone coming out should dress for the weather and bring their binoculars or a camera.

The count is actually a week long with it starting three days before and three days after the official count day.

Wagner also encourages "feeder watchers" to write down what they see either on count day, or for the full week up to and through the official count day.

He says you can call him at (403)333-1200 with your numbers, or if you're looking to come out on the 20th.

He says he's expecting to see a lot of familiar faces again at this year's count as people come from around the Foothills and the City to join in.

Wagner says they're always happy to have new people come and join them, and if you're new to bird watching they'll hook you up with some veterans.

Wagner expects to have the official count numbers in and around the New Year.