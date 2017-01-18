Town Of High River Forced To Branch Out

In light of the Government of Alberta's recent acquisition of Wallaceville, the Town of High River has been told to "make like a tree and leaf".

The leaves and branches recycling area will be moving locations at the end of February.

The new centre will be located at the town’s operations yard located at 640 7th street north west.

It should be noted that the new recycling centre will only open in their new location on April 24, leaving some time where yard waste will not have a functioning drop off.