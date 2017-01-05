Town Of Nanton Says 2017 Is Looking Bright

With a relatively successful 2016 behind them, the Town of Nanton is looking forward to the New Year.

The Water Treatment plant in Nanton was a big focus in the year previous, and Mayor Rick Everett says the work there will continue into 2017.

"We are going to have a good hard look at our water treatment plant. We put significant dollars into it last year, and we have some upgrades going in this winter as we move along, and putting more money in next year."

Everett says that cooperation across the MD has made a huge difference in the towns approach to issues, and is excited for that to continue.

"One of the neat things that i think coming forward, is that we're working better as a group of Mayors in the MD collectively. We meet on a regular basis. We're going to see more of that, and I think more results coming out of those kinds of meetings."

Everett says the town also plans an overhaul to aspects of Nanton that will encourage new business.

"The other big thing we're hoping for, is a downtown revitilization. Kind of an enhancement program in our downtown area and our business area, to support those new business's that have come to town, because that's critical for us. Make it more exciting when people come to town and say, 'wow, this is an interesting place, we'd like to come and live.'"