Town To Harmonize School And Playground Speed Zones

The High River Policing Committee has recommended to Town Council, the Town harmonize school and playground zone times.

Deputy Mayor Cathy Couey says they'll start an hour earlier in the morning.

"The goal is coming forward, that both school and playground zones will run seven days a week, they will operate from 7:30 a.m. to one hour after sunset," she says. "I think this is in the interest of public safety. it makes it clean and simple and clear, there's never any guessing, who's in school what day and which school division.

One of main reasons for doing this is playgrounds are not just playgrounds between school zones and shortly thereafter, playgrounds become community playgrounds in the evening, they become sports fields and are used far outside the Monday to Friday realm."

Sign near water tower playground

Staff will let Council know about the cost of new signs later this Spring, once they look into bringing them up to provincial standards, and Couey expects the new limits to go into effect soon after.