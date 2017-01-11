Toy And Food Drives Another Success

Once again the Salvation Army was able to provide Christmas for families throughout the Foothills with the help of local donors.

Lieutenant Kelly Fifield says it was another great year.

"We were able to support 239 families throughout the foothills and we were able to pack 427 gift hampers for those that were in need this year," Lt. Fifield says. "We did notice that our toys were down this year, we did have to go shopping a few times but again because of our kettles, because of some generous donations that came in that were financial donations, we were able to take those funds and turn them right into gifts that we were able to give out this year."

She says a number of groups and organizations stepped up to assist them by hosting a donation box or an angel tree or bringing gifts to company parties instead of exchanging them.