Turner Valley Was A Good Place To Be In 2016

Turner Valley Mayor Kelly Tuck says issues around water and growth, were, as always, big issues in 2016.

But she says one thing her council did was especially good for safety in the Town.

"Reducing the speed in the Town of Turner Valley was one that we heard loud and clear from our residents. So just implementing that 40 km/h and dropping our parks down to a 30 km/h. I think that was definitely a high in our community."

She says improvements to both the Dr. Lander Memorial Swimming Pool and the outdoor spray park, along with the Friendship Trails system were also highlights of the year.

She says there's still flood mitigation work to be done, such as armouring the water treatment plant, and finding more water sources which are big issues moving ahead for the Town in 2017.