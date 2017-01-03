Typical January Temperatures For Next Two Weeks

The month of January really has the feel of traditional weather unlike last year's almost spring like temperatures.

With temperatures hovering around the minus 20 degree celcius mark to begin 2017, don't expect things to warm up except for maybe Thursday, January 5.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Kirk Thorneby says bundle up for the next couple of weeks.

"It looks like a typical January," he says. "A cold day today with some clear cold conditions along the Foothills and it looks like a little bit of warm up and then right back into the deep freeze for the weekend and next week with highs near minus 20."

Thorneby says weather might let up a little bit in mid January.

"Looking in the short term it doesn't look like there's any significant change that will really bring a warm trend to the next week to ten days but after that we're looking at a longer term with things looking like they might stabilize more near normal."

As for the tail end of 2016, Thorneby says December saw plenty of moisture and almost 50 centimetres of snowfall.

"There was upwards of 20 to 25 centimetres of snow that fell just before Christmas. Then another period on New Year's Eve that was near 20 centimetres as well."

For the latest in conditions and forecasts visit our weather page.