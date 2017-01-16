Veterans Way Sees Closures Tuesday

Parts of Veterans' Way will be closed in Okotoks Tuesday.

Between Mountain Street & Elma Street & Elma Street to Elizabeth Street will be closed to remove the construction barriers.

But east-west traffic on Elma Street will remain open.

Crews will be removing the temporary barriers to replace them with permanent guardrails.

The guardrail work is not expected to impact traffic but motorists are advised to be aware of the construction zones and eventual movement of heavy equipment from time to time.

The closures are expected to take the whole day and re-open ASAP.