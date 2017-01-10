Video: Stolen ATM In Okotoks Ends Up In High River

Okotoks RCMP are looking for two people involved in the theft of an ATM machine Tuesday morning.

At around 5:40, RCMP were called out to the North Railway Shell Gas station to a break and enter where the ATM was loaded onto the back of a stolen blue F-350.

The store was closed at the time and no one was hurt.

The truck was then located in High River an hour later with the ATM emptied, there is no information on how much money was taken from the ATM.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information on this crime you're asked to call Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

You can find the full video of the break-in below.