Water Line Break On Centre Street In High River

Northbound Centre Street between 8th and 10th Avenues in High River will be shut down for the rest of the day while crews deal with a water line break.

Traffic's being detoured around the area on 1st Avenue S.E.

Area businesses who are affected have been notified.

And the Charles Clark Medical Centre is pretty much back in business a day after a faulty sprinkler head caused a water leak on the second floor.

The Parent Link Centre will remain closed Thursday while they do some minor clean-up, but it'll open again Friday.

Otherwise one doctors office is closed, while the rest of the building is up and running as usual.