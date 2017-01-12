What's In A Snow Removal Budget?

As snow continues to be plowed, piled and hauled away, the Town of Okotoks remains under budget on their snow removal costs so far in the New Year.

The budget has remained a constant for the past few years but varies when it's used, especially during last year's lack of snow.

Town of Okotoks Transportation Manager Jamie Greenshields says the numbers add up quickly with mother nature.

"Our 2017 budget is typically right around $300,000," he says. "Last year we spent a little less than that however we are expecting we had that blast of snow there right over the Christmas holidays that we're still processing some invoices."

Greenshields says it's tough to tell how close their actually sticking to their snow removal budget because it's factored into the entire transportation budget as a whole.

"It's something we would tap into at year end just with our books, we have to seek the bottom line for transportation where we're sitting. We're spread across approximately 10 activities where we're charging time to line painting, crack filling to pot hole repairs and so on."

Greenshields says their budget varies from winter to winter but reminds residents who may think their spending too much, or not enough on snow removal, need to remember the seasons and time of usual snow removal.

"The budget year for example in 2017 we esstentially have two winter in that year. We have a winter in quarter one, quarter two and then we also have one in quarter four. So that's how our budget cycle works and sometimes folks tend forget that it actually spans two winters."

The Town adds in an emergency situation if the snow removal budget is maxed out, there is an emergency fund of an additional $250,000.