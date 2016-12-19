Wind Causing Issues For Drivers

The wind has caused at least one semi to roll over Monday, December 19, on area highways.

Claresholm RCMP are still at the scene of the roll-over about a kilomtre north of Town in the southbound lanes of Highway two.

They say they're re-routing traffic around it, until it's cleared up, which should be anytime now.

Also callers tell us there's plenty of blowing snow to the south, but none of it is sticking to highways, but it is causing some visibility problems and they say the wind is much stronger the farther south you go.