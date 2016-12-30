Winter Driving Tips From The Pros!

With recent weather conditions the roads haven't been too friendly to drivers.

A lot of people have been in car accidents or are finding themselves in the ditch, putting tow truck drivers to work.

Brad MacMillan, deck operator for City Wide Towing says bad weather brings a variety of accidents.

"We get a lot more recoveries out of the ditches, anything that comes off of the road is considered a recovery, people tend to slip and slide all over the place...we see a lot of rear ender accidents with people following too close, and again just a lot of ditch accidents."

MacMillan says if able to, drivers can do a number of things after an incident to help themselves and everyone around them.

"First thing, make sure you are in a safe spot. If you need to get off the road, if your vehicle is drivable get off to the side of the road. Pull off into a gas station, pull off onto the grass, wherever you can, that can help prevent other accidents behind you and then call the police if it's over $2,000 worth of damage."

If you hit the ditch, MacMillan says, there are ways to avoid calling a tow company for help.

"Start by digging, find out where you are stuck. After that if you're in a front wheel drive if you have the room behind and you can see, backing up is probably the easiest. If not then you just have to rock it back and forth, nice and gently, but you have to let the tires do the work. As soon as you start spinning the tires you're not going anywhere."

To avoid all incidents it's best to avoid the road in general in bad road conditions, especially if vehicles don't have winter tires.

MacMillan suggests listening to police advisories, keeping trips short, staying close to home if you can, taking your time and don't spin your tires as it creates ice and trouble for everyone.