Woman In Her 60's Injured In Sunday Night Crash

A woman in her 60's was transported to Foothills Hospital in Calgary after a motor vehicle collision near High River.

A spokesperson for STARS says they were called out about 7:11 Sunday night to the intersection of Highways 2 and 540.

Sgt. Brent Hawker with the RCMP says an eastbound vehicle entered Highway 2 and was struck by a southbound vehicle.

Witnesses on scene provided information to RCMP and the matter remains under investigation.

There's no word on the woman's condition.